It is hard to believe that, in 2020, there are areas in Maine that do not have access to high-speed internet; but the fact is there are rural locations that are unserved and underserved. It is time for the entire State of Maine to be connected to 21st century technology so that all students can receive education at home, all small businesses can equitably compete, and all Mainers can access tele-medicine at home, which has become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On July 14, I encourage everyone to please vote “yes” on Question 1 to support high-speed internet infrastructure in those unserved and underserved areas.

Kathy Jacques, Lewiston