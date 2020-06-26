The Gazebo committee and friends of the Gazebo regrets to announce that it will not hold its summer music program, “Music For Mavis” Tuesdays due to the recent increase in virus cases and the collective wide-spread cautionary response. The group is sorry to have ignited the enthusiasm of the music lovers and musicians as well as for those musicians whose livelihood has ben impacted. “Music for Mavis” was created to bring our communities together and it was a majority feeling that it would be terrible for any sickness to result from the choice to open the venue. The group hopes people will forgive the change of heart but they prefer to err on the side of caution. They also urge people to remember the donate button on the “Music for Mavis” page on Facebook.

