Temperature
Maximum: 89* Date: 5/28
Minimum: 25 Date: 5/10
Average True Temp: 49.7
Precipitation
Total for month: 4.151″
Greatest: 1.15″ Date: 5/30
Daily Average: .15
Year to Date: 16.018“
Snow
Total: 5.2”
Snow on the Ground First Day: .01”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0
Season to Date: 99.87″
Wind
Peak: 38 Date: 5/10
Average Peak 20.4 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 5/20
Low: 29.45 Date: 5/9
Wind Chill
Low: -3 Date: 5/10
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
