HARPSWELL – Denis O. Gagnon, 80, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 in his sleep at his home. Denis was born Aug. 11, 1939 in Lewiston.He proudly served in the United States Air Force from May 1, 1957 until June 29, 1960 as a Russian language specialist, stationed in Shemya at Eareckson Air Station in Alaska.He held a bachelor of science in accounting but his professional career was an executive at Xerox in Rochester, N.Y. where he was involved with software systems management, rearchitecture, technical team, strategic computing, communications and global account marketing strategies.An enthusiastic pilot and avid gearhead that collected many classic and muscle cars which he enjoyed until the end. Many car shows will miss his appearance.Denis so loved the community of Harpswell, Maine! He loved promoting local businesses and paying for their ads. His favorite place to visit was Pammy’s Ice Cream Stand in Harpswell. In fact one of the last things he said “I’m going to Pammy’s today”.Denis is survived by his son, Donn Gagnon and his daughter, Denise Falzone.Denis requested a small private service with just family. Feel free to contact his son at: [email protected].

