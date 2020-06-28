LEWISTON – Irene F. Gauthier, 90, passed away peacefully June 14, 2020 after a long struggle with COPD. She was born July 12, 1929 in Stockholm.On Sept. 2, 1947 she married the love of her life, Harry L. Gauthier. They remained happily married for 65 years, until his passing, June 10, 2012.Irene loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She crocheted dolls and made hats for all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.She loved sewing projects, playing Yahtzee and making puzzles with her sisters. She loved preparing food for family and friends. She especially enjoyed visits from her nephew, Steve DuPont of California.She worked as a stitcher at Acorn Slippers before retiring.Irene is survived by two daughters, Pauline Royal Malia and husband Thomas Malia of Lewiston, Diane Baril and husband Rick Baril, Oxford; six grandchildren, Jayson Lapierre and wife Jennifer LaPierre of Amarillo, Texas, Dawn LaPierre and longtime partner Derek Owen of Lewiston, Ryan LaRochelle and wife Eliza LaRochelle of Turner, Tiffany Sears and husband Mat Sears of Otisfield, Amanda Hesketh of Oxford, Peggy Royal of Lewiston; one brother Armand Paradis and wife Mary Paradis of Thomaston, three sisters, Stella Brodeur of Connecticut, Maryanne Theriault of Minot, Pearl Fifield and husband Ivan Fifield of Mechanic Falls; her late husband’s sister, Margaret Marceau; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.Irene is predeceased by a daughter, Angela LaPierre; and husband Harry Gauthier; her parents, Eva and Thuride (Peter) Paradis; five brothers, Robert Paradis, Donald Paradis, Roy Paradis, Lucien Paradis, Joseph Paradis, one sister Ora LaCompte.Gravesite memorial will be held on July 15, at 1 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn.Family and friends are reminded of social distancing during this time