Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Christina Drinkwater, 42, of Greene, on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs, 7:14 p.m. Monday on Fifth Avenue in Greene.

• Shane Clarke, 32, of Lisbon Falls, on an outstanding warrant, 1:53 p.m. Tuesday on Lisbon Street in Lisbon.

Lewiston

• Gurjant Singh, 44, transient, on charges of theft and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 11:15 p.m. Monday at Birch and Knox streets.

• Joanna Sherrer, 39, transient, on outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 1:34 a.m. Tuesday at 115 Oak St.

• John Lacombe, 56, transient, on a charge of failure to appear, 12:43 p.m. Tuesday at Ash and Howard streets.

Accidents

Lewiston

• A vehicle driven by Melisa S. Harnden, 31, of Lewiston struck the back of a vehicle driven by Wendy Shaw, 34, of Lewiston at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street. Harnden’s 2012 Subaru received functional damage and Shaw’s 2013 Infiniti received minor damage.

