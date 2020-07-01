It’s Strawberry Season! What is more delicious than fresh strawberries picked at peak perfection? Strawberries can be used to make jam, pies, juice, ice cream, milkshakes and chocolates, among other things. Today in an effort to use fewer synthetics in commonly used products such as lipsticks, soaps, and perfume, there are dozens of uses for this favorite fruit.

Let’s be realistic, nothing…nothing is better than a mouth watering strawberry shortcake. This recipe for shortcake is so delicious you may have to have a second helping when nobody is looking! Bon Appetit!

Shortcake Biscuits

Ingredients:

2 ½ cups flour

1 Tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

2 ½ cups sour cream

4 Tablespoons melted, cooled butter

Prepare:

Mix together dry ingredients. Stir in wet ingredients. Knead together on a floured surface. Roll out, cut into squares, brush with melted butter on top. Bake for 25 minutes at 425 degrees, Cool, split and fill with strawberries and whipped cream!

« Previous

filed under: