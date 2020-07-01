RUMFORD — The Hyssongs will present a concert of gospel music at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Praise Assembly of God in Rumford. Dell, Susan and Richard Hyssong travel full-time as the award winning Hyssongs. Their energetic ministry combines family vocal harmony, humor and brass instruments to delight audiences with their Christ-centered message, shared through the powerful medium of music. The family’s classical music background, along with their specific chord structures, lends them a unique sound that has made quite an impact on audiences.

The group has been singing together as a family for 23 years. The Hyssongs have received many accolades for their quality, inspirational southern gospel sound. They were awarded the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite New Trio 2014 at the National Quartet Convention held in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Every year since thy have been voted Top Ten Trio of the Year.

You can hear them regularly on Southern Gospel radio stations and Sirius XM Enlighten. Their radio songs consistently chart in the top 10 each month. Their most recent song, “Choose Life” along with “Run the Race,” “I tell Them Jesus” and “Let the Hallelujahs Ring” are number one songs on the Singing News radio charts. The Hyssongs have also been on several music magazine covers and their family is featured in numerous articles. Absolutely Gospel.com listed them among ten artists to watch in 2015 and their CD, “Faith & Family,” was voted a Top 10 album of the year in 2017 by Singing News Fans. The group has also been featured on Paul Heil’s “Gospel Greats” radio program.

The Hyssongs perform at more than 225 events each year throughout the United States and Canada. They minister in churches, auditoriums and on gospel singing cruises, as well as on television and radio. They have had the opportunity to sing to audiences of over 12,000 people on the Main Stage at the National Quartet Convention, perform at Renfro Valley’s All-Night Sing, and annually perform at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City. Through Compassion International, they were privileged to visit El Salvador, Central America.

Praise Assembly of God is located at 89 Congress St., Rumford.

