DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a sewing machine that I no longer use and would like to give it to someone. Due to COVID-19, many are making face masks. If anyone would like this machine, it’s theirs for the taking. My telephone number is 784-1817.

Thank you, Sun Spots, for all the help you give. You are the greatest. I read your column every day.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I’m sure that machine will be put to good use! If, for some reason, you have no takers, I can think of a few area nonprofits that may welcome your sewing machine so keep me posted.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for a wall phone from the 1970s to 1980s. A beige one would be preferred, but any color would be fine.

I also have an old (1950s) Royal typewriter that needs a home. You must pick it up in the Lewiston/Auburn area. It is heavy. Please use a face covering when you come. Call 783-3213.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: I kind of miss wall phones myself and sometimes I think it would be nice to have one of those old ones again. Ditto with the typewriter! Let us know what happens. I’m always curious and like to have the end of the story.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I am looking for someone who takes VHS tapes and turns them into DVDs. I know that you have answered this before, but I can’t find the list. Thank you for all you do for us.

— Rose, no town

ANSWER: I must say that this question gets asked a lot! Our good friend, Francis at Photo Finish can help you. Photo Finish is at the Auburn Mall (across from Claire’s at Suite #9007). They are wonderful and very helpful. I suggest you go to their website at mainephotofinish.com where there is an email form and someone will get back to you or you can call 783-3354. Because of the pandemic, Francis can make arrangements for drop-off and pickup of your materials.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the past five weeks I have not been able to purchase diet root beer at either Shaw’s Supermarkets. They have Coke and Pepsi on sale, but no diet root beer. Why is this?

— Pamela, no town

ANSWER: Whenever you can’t find a product at a particular store, please take the time to go to customer service and see if they can help you. Sometimes all it takes is to let them know you are missing the product and they can tell you why they don’t have it in stock or when the next shipment is coming in.

You may want to check other stores in the area, even smaller convenience stores. You can also order A & W Diet Root Beer on Amazon. I checked and it is available there. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, the shipping fee is a bit pricey though.

Now, during COVID-19, some of our favorite products may not be available or we may have to try something new.

