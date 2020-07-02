I want citizens of Auburn and city leaders to please look at the science of wearing a face covering. It’s not a Democrat, Republican or independent issue. It’s science.

There is no way you can stay six feet apart in the local box stores or food stores. All we have to do is wear them inside for the short time we’re in the store.

Tell me why stores aren’t enforcing this? Is it financial? At some stores in other cities in Maine you are turned away if not wearing one. Why not all stores in Auburn? Let’s be a leader!

I compare this to when there was going to be a ban on smoking in restaurants. I would hear, “Oh, we’ll lose business.” That did not happen.

People will adapt.

We wear to protect others. The world has changed forever; it will never go back to how it was until there is a vaccine.

This is a new reality. Sorry it’s scary, but let’s work together and make it safe for all citizens of Auburn.

Martin Keim, Auburn

