NORWAY — Below is a list of new offerings at the Norway Memorial Library.

Nonfiction

Johnson, Fenton – At the Center of All Beauty: Solitude and the Creative Life

Ehrenreich, Barbara – Had I Known: Collected Essays

Reich, Robert B. – The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Wegman, Jesse – Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College

Daley, David – Unrigged: How Americans are Battling Back to Save Democracy

Enrich, David – Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction; Legal Forms for Starting and Running a Small Business: Sixty-Five Essential Agreements, Contracts, Leases, and Letters

Kostigen, Thomas M. – Hacking Planet Earth: How Geoengineering can Help Us Reimage the Future

Thunberg, Greta – No One is Too Small to Make a Difference

Cavalier, Darlene – The Field Guide to Citizen Science: How You can Contribute to Scientific Research and Make a Difference

Nerenberg, Jenara – Divergent Mind: Thriving in a World that wasn’t Designed for You

Papenry, Anna Miller – Hello I want to Die Please Fix Me

Ultimate Guide to Basements, Attics, and Garages: Step by Step Projects for Adding Space without Adding On

Tipton-Martin, Toni – Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking

Miller, Peter – How to Wash Dishes

Bamberger, Michael – The Second Life of Tiger Woods

Bascomb, Neal – Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best

Neumann, Ariana – When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains

Larson, Erik – The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz

Fritzche, Peter – Hitler’s First Hundred Days: When Germans Embraced the Third Reich

Brotherton, Marcus – Blaze of Light: The Inspiring True Story of Green Beret Medic Gary Beikirch, Medal of Honor Recipient

Saunt, Claudio – Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory

Sankovitch, Nina – American Rebels: How the Hancock, Adams, and Quincy Families Fanned the Flames of Revolution

White, E. B. – On Democracy

Rucker, Philip – A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America

Biography

Ackmann, Martha – These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickson

Barnes, Julian – The Main in the Red Coat

Doyle, Glennon – Untamed

Kalb, Bess – Nobody Will Tell You This but Me: A True (as Told to Me) Story

Kearse, Beattye – The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family

Sonnenfeld, Barry – Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother

Wiener, Anna – Uncanny Valley: A Memoir

Large Print:

Allende, Isabel – A Long Petal of the Sea

Box, C.J. – Long Range

DVDs:

Abominable

Ad Astra

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown

Doctor Sleep

Downton Abbey

Frankie

The Good Liar

Harriet

Joker

Judy

Knives Out

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Midway

Parasite

The Peanut Butter Falcon

