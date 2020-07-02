NORWAY — Below is a list of new offerings at the Norway Memorial Library.
Nonfiction
Johnson, Fenton – At the Center of All Beauty: Solitude and the Creative Life
Ehrenreich, Barbara – Had I Known: Collected Essays
Reich, Robert B. – The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It
Wegman, Jesse – Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College
Daley, David – Unrigged: How Americans are Battling Back to Save Democracy
Enrich, David – Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction; Legal Forms for Starting and Running a Small Business: Sixty-Five Essential Agreements, Contracts, Leases, and Letters
Kostigen, Thomas M. – Hacking Planet Earth: How Geoengineering can Help Us Reimage the Future
Thunberg, Greta – No One is Too Small to Make a Difference
Cavalier, Darlene – The Field Guide to Citizen Science: How You can Contribute to Scientific Research and Make a Difference
Nerenberg, Jenara – Divergent Mind: Thriving in a World that wasn’t Designed for You
Papenry, Anna Miller – Hello I want to Die Please Fix Me
Ultimate Guide to Basements, Attics, and Garages: Step by Step Projects for Adding Space without Adding On
Tipton-Martin, Toni – Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking
Miller, Peter – How to Wash Dishes
Bamberger, Michael – The Second Life of Tiger Woods
Bascomb, Neal – Faster: How a Jewish Driver, an American Heiress, and a Legendary Car Beat Hitler’s Best
Neumann, Ariana – When Time Stopped: A Memoir of My Father’s War and What Remains
Larson, Erik – The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz
Fritzche, Peter – Hitler’s First Hundred Days: When Germans Embraced the Third Reich
Brotherton, Marcus – Blaze of Light: The Inspiring True Story of Green Beret Medic Gary Beikirch, Medal of Honor Recipient
Saunt, Claudio – Unworthy Republic: The Dispossession of Native Americans and the Road to Indian Territory
Sankovitch, Nina – American Rebels: How the Hancock, Adams, and Quincy Families Fanned the Flames of Revolution
White, E. B. – On Democracy
Rucker, Philip – A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America
Biography
Ackmann, Martha – These Fevered Days: Ten Pivotal Moments in the Making of Emily Dickson
Barnes, Julian – The Main in the Red Coat
Doyle, Glennon – Untamed
Kalb, Bess – Nobody Will Tell You This but Me: A True (as Told to Me) Story
Kearse, Beattye – The Other Madisons: The Lost History of a President’s Black Family
Sonnenfeld, Barry – Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother
Wiener, Anna – Uncanny Valley: A Memoir
Large Print:
Allende, Isabel – A Long Petal of the Sea
Box, C.J. – Long Range
DVDs:
Abominable
Ad Astra
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown
Doctor Sleep
Downton Abbey
Frankie
The Good Liar
Harriet
Joker
Judy
Knives Out
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Midway
Parasite
The Peanut Butter Falcon
