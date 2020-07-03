Saint Anselm

MANCHESTER, NH — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade.

Mark W. Cronin, Dean of the College, announced that Amelie S. Crowe, an English major in the class of 2022 from Farmington, ME, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

A total of 879 students representing 26 states and 6 countries were named.

Saint Michael’s

COLCHESTER, VT — The following local residents were named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Spring 2020 semester. Aimee Sala, a May 2020 Graduate political science major from Kingfield (04947) and a graduate of Kents Hill School. Leela Hornbach, a Senior neuroscience major from Wilton (04294) and a graduate of Gould Academy.

