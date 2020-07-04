LEWISTON — The sounds of laughter and competition can once again be heard downtown as Tree Street Youth at Birch and Howe streets reopens.

Founder and Executive Director Julia Sleeper-Whiting walked around the perimeter Wednesday, checking on the activities and bantering with the leaders and youth in the new playground.

Two programs are being offered in the scaled-down summer program. An elementary school and a combined middle/high school program have been designed to make sure youth have not slipped behind in their studies and to offer art, music, athletic and other activities in and outside the newly expanded facility.

Inside there are other groups trying to stay apart from each other in a well coordinated dance as each group moves from one activity to another. Within the larger groups, smaller ones are formed with the idea of keeping everyone together and away from others as they progress from one activity to another through the day.

Each have their own identity as they choose a color and animal mascot, but all wear the same color T-shirt to promote teamwork and work together to choreograph and practice their routines.

Leaders do their best to make sure everyone is doing their bestto limit contact, wash hands, sterilize equipment and monitor the health of everyone.

The majority of leaders are former students of the program who want to give back through mentoring.

