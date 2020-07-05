In this day and age of constant negative news, it is so refreshing each week to read columns by Jim Witherell. I so enjoy his very witty and knowledgeable way of describing the English language and proper ways words should be used.

My stepdad, a former English teacher in Massachusetts, would have really appreciated his weekly writings as he, as well, had a fondness for words.

Thank you, Sun Journal for having Witherell in your paper.

Steve Stantial, Lewiston

