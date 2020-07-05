In this day and age of constant negative news, it is so refreshing each week to read columns by Jim Witherell. I so enjoy his very witty and knowledgeable way of describing the English language and proper ways words should be used.

My stepdad, a former English teacher in Massachusetts, would have really appreciated his weekly writings as he, as well, had a fondness for words.

Thank you, Sun Journal for having Witherell in your paper.

Steve Stantial, Lewiston

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles