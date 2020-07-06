Lewiston delegates cancel summer office hours
AUGUSTA — Lewiston’s delegates to the Maine Legislature usually hold public office hours one Saturday each month at the Lewiston Public Library. In order to protect the health of community members, however, the previously scheduled summer public office hours have been canceled.
The members of the delegation, Senate Majority Leader Nate Libby and Reps. Heidi Brooks, Kristen Cloutier, Margaret Craven and Jim Handy, are working with the Governor’s office and state and local agencies during the coronavirus pandemic. At the end of summer, using available information about public health, the legislators will assess whether or not they will be able to resume public office hours for the fall.
Libby (207-287-1515) and the representatives (207-287-1430) are available by phone and email to respond to constituent questions.
