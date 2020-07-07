CAMDEN — The Camden Conference has announced the awarding of the high school level Bill Taylor Awards to four high school students for their essays related to the 2020 Camden Conference, “The Media Revolution: Changing the World.” Taylor, a long-time supporter of the conference, created the award in 2014 to promote student research in support of his interest in education.

The winners of the first prize tie are Pearl Benjamin of Watershed School with her essay, “The Necessity of Truth: How Social Media is Used to Undermine Democracy,” and Sophie Laurence of Gould Academy with her essay, “Ideological Bias in the Media: “Blue Feed Red Feed = How Democracies Die.”

Education programs of the Camden Conference are designed to promote knowledge, perspectives and dialogue opportunities on world affairs with high school and college educators and their students. Several Maine high schools and colleges offer academic courses based on the annual conference topic.

All of the winning essays are posted at https://www.camdenconference.org/the-camden-conference-announces-winners-of-high-school-level-bill-taylor-award/. For more information, visit www.camdenconference.org, email [email protected] or call 207-236-1034.