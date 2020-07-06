JAY — Regional School Unit 73 will choose a new date to vote on the budget after an error was found in documents for the July 14 referendum, concerning the amount of money voters will be asked to spend, during a special meeting Tuesday in the Spruce Mountain Middle School cafeteria via Zoom at 6 p.m.

Information is available on the district’s website on how to join the meeting.

A district budget informational meeting for voters in Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls was held June 23 to meet state mandates regarding COVID-19. The budget referendum vote was to have been held July 14.

“This meeting is taking place because our law firm made an error in our referendum documents,” Superintendent Scott Albert said in the email announcing the special board meeting.

“Our lawyer drew them up. We all went through the whole warrant and no one caught it,” Board Chairman Robert Staples said Monday in a phone interview. “The lawyer found it after we signed them.

“There is an error in the amount of money we’re asking for from the towns. The numbers are there, but not added together correctly in the final piece.”

A new budget meeting and date for voting on the budget in the three towns will have to be scheduled, Staples said.

RSU 73 isn’t the only district affected, Albert said later Monday.

The board will also consider approving a one-year extension of the Bailey Bros. contract for bus maintenance, which will expire on June 30, 2021.

