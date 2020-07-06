Wilton Select Board Agenda

6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7

***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***

Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of June 23, 2020

Item 2: Water department — PUC terms and conditions

Item 3: Approval of town audit services firm

Item 4: Approval of municipal union contracts–public works; police; water; wastewater and town office

Item 5: Consideration of approval of on-premises liquor license (restaurant)–renewal–Salt & Pepper Me LLC d/b/a Salt & Pepper, and Sugar Too

Item 6: Appointment of election clerk–Michelle Mosher

Item 7: Manager’s report

a. Legal services proposals

b. Town elections–July 14, 2020

Item 8: Other business

a. Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel

