Wilton Select Board Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, July 7
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Select Board meeting of June 23, 2020
Item 2: Water department — PUC terms and conditions
Item 3: Approval of town audit services firm
Item 4: Approval of municipal union contracts–public works; police; water; wastewater and town office
Item 5: Consideration of approval of on-premises liquor license (restaurant)–renewal–Salt & Pepper Me LLC d/b/a Salt & Pepper, and Sugar Too
Item 6: Appointment of election clerk–Michelle Mosher
Item 7: Manager’s report
a. Legal services proposals
b. Town elections–July 14, 2020
Item 8: Other business
a. Executive session pursuant to 1 MRSA § 405(6)(A) Personnel
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Connections
Community cancellations
-
The Franklin Journal
Wilton Select Board Agenda
-
River Valley
Andover fisherman reels in 39-pound lake trout from Richardson Lakes
-
Nation / World
Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Black driver over noose, Confederate flag ban
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Regional School Unit 73 Special Board Meeting Agenda