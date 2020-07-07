ROCHESTER, New York — The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Victor Anghel of Gray, biomedical sciences program.

Ryan Roy of Wilton, ASL-English interpretation program.

Olivia Tamborini of Readfield, business administration-marketing program.

Andrew Day of Litchfield, computing and information technologies program.

Rachel Ferrante of Gray, computer engineering program.

Evan Clark of Lisbon, game design and development program.

Jordan Morin of New Gloucester, mechanical engineering program.

Kate Breton of Auburn, ASL-English interpretation program.

Ike McNutt of Norway, game design and development program.

Joe Crandall of Farmington, computer engineering technology program.

Jonathan Roux of Bowdoinham, mechanical engineering program.

WORCESTER, Massachusetts — Lauren Handel of Lovell, a member of the class of 2021 majoring in electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense research project, “Artificial Intelligence in Higher Education.”

All undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. Nearly 90 percent of students typically complete a project in collaboration with partners in communities across the country and around the world.

Students usually travel to the project center for seven-week terms; this spring, however, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they worked remotely, using video conferencing and other technology to complete their projects.

HAMDEN, Connecticut —Two area students received degrees from Quinnipiac University: They are: Brooke Beckerman, Bethel, master of business administration, and Terrance McLellan, Lewiston, master of science in organizational leadership.

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Saint Anselm College has released the dean’s list of high academic achievers for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. The following area students were named to the list: Brownfield: Caroline F. Condon, 2023, nursing. Farmington: Amelie S. Crowe, 2022, English. Fryeburg: Nicole A. DePaolo, 2023, behavioral neuroscience. Lewiston: Matthew Boulet, 2021, communication; Joshua B. Fortin, 2022, business; and Gabriel Jacques, 2020, marketing. Lisbon: Kyle C. Welsh, 2021, biology. Poland: Rileigh I. Stebbins, 2022, biology. Wales: Matthew L. Maguire, 2021, international relations, and Dominique M. Michaud, 2023, biology.

