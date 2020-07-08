FRYEBURG — Fryeburg Academy has announced that Dawson Jones ’20 has been named a 2020 Mitchell Scholar, selected from more than 1,400 applicants. The scholarship was created in honor of former Sen. George J. Mitchell and marks its 25-year anniversary this year. Mitchell Scholars exemplify the characteristics of scholarship, leadership and commitment to the community and public service that were hallmarks of Mitchell’s dedication and legacy.

The 2020 recipients of the Mitchell Scholarship, representing more than 130 high schools from every community in Maine, were announced virtually on June 29. Each will receive an award for $10,000 to be paid in four equal installments of $2,500.

In an effort to help more Maine students attain higher education, the Mitchell Institute provides scholarships for Maine students planning to attend two- and four-year degree programs at colleges both in- and out-of-state. For more information about the Mitchell Institute, visit https://bit.ly/2020MitchellInstitute.

