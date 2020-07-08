The long awaited 4th of July weekend is here! Work weeks haven’t looked the same in a long time but there is something about this week that spells V-A-C-A-T-I-O-N! The kids are keeping us busy and showing us the joy of summertime fun. Take a minute to stop and enjoy a measuring lesson, science in the kitchen, with a delicious outcome! Bon Appetit!

Vacation Trail Mix

Ingredients:

5 cups rice and corn meal cereal

1 ½ cup raisins

1 ½ cups thin pretzel sticks, broken into pieces

1 cup candy coated chocolate candy

1 cup peanuts

(You will need 1 large resealable plastic bag and 10 small plastic bags.)

Prepare:

1. Combine all ingredients in the large plastic bag. Shake!!

2. Distribute evenly into 10 plastic bags, measuring trail mix one cap per bag.

3. Seal each bag and VOILA! You have 10 snacks that are available while you sit and read in the sunshine!

