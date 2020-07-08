The Twin Cities downright bustled last month with the start of commercial renovations.

Projects on Lewiston and Auburn’s permit reports, both released Tuesday:

• A $150,000 remodel for the new home of Rooper’s Beverage and Redemption Center on Main Street in Lewiston, in the former Neokraft Signs, a project approved by the Planning Board last month;

• A $244,151 remodel for the Dunkin’ Donuts at 800 Minot Ave. by owners FPM Donuts/Dunkin Donuts.

• A $720,103 renovation for Schooner Estates at 200 Stetson Road renovating an old residential care wing to house nine residential care beds and 15 assisted living studio apartments, according to Director of Operations John Rice.

“This wing was part of the original construction of Schooner in 1988 and was designed as a nursing home,” he said. “We anticipate opening the newly renovated wing by the end of this year. It is our second major remodel project with HE Callahan after completely renovating our main kitchen two years ago.”

• A $850,000 interior renovation for Shaw’s Supermarket at 600 Center St.

• A $2,278,956 renovation and addition to the Maine National Guard training and maintenance facility at 64 Mount Apatite Road, which includes a 4,952-square foot addition and renovating 350 square feet of an existing building.

According to Public Affairs Officer Maj. Carl Lamb, the addition will create a general purpose maintenance work bay that replaces an existing, older bay with height limitations that prevent some vehicles from being serviced.

“It will also be a drive-through bay and vehicles will no longer have to back out (or back in), providing a safer work environment,” he said. “This new bay will connect to the existing administrative building which was constructed in 2008.”

This story originally was published in “Jasmine Mobile food truck parks in Turner; a new marina to dock on Sabattus Pond“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 689-2844 or [email protected]

