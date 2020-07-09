BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center at 804 Washington St. has announced a series of small concerts to be held at various, remote locations around the midcoast area.

The CCAC Real Outdoor Concert Series (CCAC ROCS) will kick off on Saturday, July 11, with a standup comedy show headlined by Bath based comedian Johnny Ater. Audiences at CCAC ROCS shows will be limited to 50 people, and audience members will be spaced at least six feet apart. Staff will enforce distancing, hand sanitizing, and other health and safety measures at all events.

The second CCAC ROCS show, on Saturday, July 25, will feature folk songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jud Caswell. A seventh-generation Mainer, Caswell burst on to the national scene in 2006 with a win at the prestigious Kerrville New Folk competition, where his song “Blackberry Time” was hailed by songwriting guru Pat Pattison as a “perfect song.”

On Sunday, Aug. 9, nationally touring pianist, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Heather Pierson will perform. Pierson’s inspiring live performances and growing catalog of

releases delve into Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants, instrumental piano, and poignant folk. Recently, Heather had a viral video hit with her “Toilet Paper Song,” which lamented the difficulties of finding that essential product during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. The video currently has over 53,000 plays on YouTube.

Georgetown’s rising folk and blues singer-songwriter Lauren Crosby will wrap up the series on Saturday, Aug. 22. Crosby’s debut self-titled album,

released when she was just 20 years old, received national praise for its unique blending of blues, folk, and jazz. Crosby has since performed all over the nation, and recently released the excellent single “Biloxi,” which features a guest vocal appearance by Griffin Sherry of the popular folk group The Ghost of Paul Revere.

Tickets prices vary for CCAC ROCS performances, and must be purchased in advance at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling 207-442-8455. All audience members are required to bring masks or other appropriate face coverings, which must be worn when checking in and purchasing concessions or merchandise. More information is available at the Chocolate Church Arts Center website or by calling the box office.

