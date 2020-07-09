Maine reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and one additional death.

Also, 45 more Mainers have recovered from the disease, bringing active cases down from 494 on Wednesday to 474 on Thursday. Overall, there have been 3,486 COVID-19 cases in Maine since the pandemic began, and 111 deaths.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order requiring businesses to enforce mask wearing in seven coastal counties, including Cumberland and York counties, and in the state’s more populous cities.

Testing continues to expand in Maine, but Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said on Wednesday that the state “still has more to do to expand the overall volume of testing across the state.”

While the testing expansion continues via a partnership with Westbrook-based Idexx labs, some of the laboratory equipment needed for a mobile lab stationed in Augusta has been delayed, Shah said. He said he didn’t know when the equipment will arrive, allowing the Maine CDC lab to fully expand to 32,000 tests per week, but expansion is continuing. Combined with private labs, Maine is currently conducting about 15,000 tests weekly, about five times higher than in April and May.

Although case numbers fluctuate from day to day, Maine has yet to experience the large spikes and record highs seen in other states, particularly in the South and West. Maine’s infection rate was the seventh-lowest in the nation as of Wednesday, according to the Worldometer COVID-19 tracking website.

Shah also discussed the challenges for school reopening plans, which are still being developed.

“Our baseline presumption as we think about schools is that schoolchildren should be going to physical in-class instruction in the fall,” Shah said. But he said that schools need to be ready for in-person school, fully remote learning or a blend, depending on the prevalence of the virus this fall.

This story will be updated.

