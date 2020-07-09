LEWISTON – Nicholas Gage Marin, 22, of Lewiston passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 3, 2020.Born in Lewiston on July 10, 1997, Nick is survived by his mother, Kelly Marin of Augusta, his father and stepmother, Michael and Monica Marin of Wales; his brother, Justin Marin of Lewiston, his sister, Kayla Marin and her fiancé Hayley Smith of Lisbon, his stepsister, Madison Bragdon of Brunswick; grandparents, Linda and Rick LeClair of Alfred, his grandmother, Carol Marin of Fairfield, Calif.; his favorite little buddy and nephew, Carsyn Davis; his uncle, Mike Laplante; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nick enjoyed life in general, he loved fishing, hunting, disc golf, riding ‘ANYTHING’ with a motor, time with friends and especially family, cooking, working on cars, nature and as a lot of people knew ‘FLIRTING’! Nick resided with and will be missed by Leo and Jeannine Levesque of Lewiston.He always gave his all and to anyone who needed it, even the shirt off his back. Nick was a good guy and a “simple man”. He loved to give and receive LOVE with all those around him. That’s how he will be remembered!”If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again”Rest in Peace Nicholas Gage, We Love You Always!Nick’s celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11 at 203 Ferry Road, Lisbon, keep in mind his birthday is Friday, July 10. Please bring your own chairs. There will be fireworks as well, anyone’s more than welcome to stay as long as they’d like. We will celebrate his life in a way he would want. Condolences may be accessed online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

« Previous