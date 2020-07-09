LITCHFIELD – Timothy Craig Norris, 49, of Litchfield, died on July 4, 2020 from an accident. Timothy was born in Lewiston on May 7, 1971. His journey of life was motivated; he was an amazing person. At a young age he was a cub scout. He worked as a sweeper in Auburn, a paperboy for the Sun Journal and then graduated from Edward Little High School in 1989. For the community, he was a volunteer coach for Little League as well as helping out at the Bingo hall in Lewiston.His employment continued with Eiches Bakery, Berube’s Car Wash; he also worked in sales for Amway. Timothy worked at the Pepsi Cola plant in Auburn for 17 years. Timothy loved being a dad. He loved fishing, being a woodsman and a writer. He will be missed by all his surrounding family so much. Timothy is survived by his 23-year-old son, Trever Scott Norris, that he had with Becky Jeselskis; his parents, Luther and Loretta Norris; sister, Cindy Pinnell, two brothers, Dennis and Eric Norris; as well as many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins that loved him. A celebration of Timothy’s life will be held at the home of his sister Cindy Pinnell, 113 Richmond Rd., in Litchfield at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Memories, condolences, and photos are welcomed as well as family pot-luck dinner. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.kincerfuneralhome.com.

