AUBURN — The Pleasant Note Coffeehouse will present its Open Mic and Poetry Slam online Friday, July 10, at 7:30 p.m. This monthly event has been meeting on Zoom since April.

Find the Zoom link in the event listing at www.auburn.org, at the Events Calendar pull-down. The Zoom link can also be found on the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Church Open Mic Facebook page or at https://www.facebook.com/events/578027016483913/.

Open Mic has been presented for over 14 years by the First Universalist Church of Auburn. The church also hosts its weekly Sunday worship service on Zoom. A worship link can be found in the events listing at www.auburn.org.

