LEWISTON — At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 16, the YWCA Central Maine will screen Heather C. McGhee’s Ted Talk: “Racism Has a Cost for Everyone,” followed at 2 p.m. by a live Q&A with McGhee. In her Ted Talk, McGhee cites experiences in Lewiston.

Ticket sales from this event will benefit YWCA’s continued essential programming during COVID-19, such as childcare for working families and food and nutrition services, as well as YWCA’s free racial equity and social justice programming.

Tickets are available on the YWCA website at www.ywcamaine.org and Facebook at www.facebook.com/ywcamaine.

« Previous

Next »