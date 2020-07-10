JAY — North Jay Water District has lifted a boil-water order on Friday for customers on Main Street/Route 4 who were affected by a water line break on Tuesday in North Jay. The line began to leak again on Thursday and was repaired.
Water has been restored.
Superintendent Mike Wells received the test results back on water samples from a laboratory which were negative for E. coli and coliform bacteria. Customers may resume normal use of the water lifted the boil order for residences from 981 to 1094 on Main Street, according to Wells.
