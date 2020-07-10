To the Editor:

The trustees and officers of Franklin County Agricultural Society have had many discussions on the issues facing the nation due to the Covid 19 pandemic. On July 1, 2020 they decided to cancel the September 2020 fair.

Our first priority is the health and safety of our community, volunteers and exhibitors who have supported us over the last 179 years. We have had conversations with the state harness racing officials, the Department of Agriculture, venders and the state fair association.

We have looked into holding only racing but after review of the state and CDC guide lines it was felt that it would be impossible and unaffordable for the fair to meet the social distancing and PPE conditions that are needed to insure everyone’s safety. Also the state has not issued any pulling licenses.

The Board would like to thank everyone who supports the fair and wish to express our appreciation to everyone. We will continue with some ground improvements to prepare for our September 2021 fair.

See you September 19 to 25, 2021.

Neal Yeaton

Trustees and Officers

Franklin County Agricultural Society

Farmington

