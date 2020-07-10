Heidi Sorensen will be leading Qi Gong on the lawn behind the Episcopalian Church of the Good Shepherd.
Qi gong is an ancient form of moving mediation.
Tuesday’s and Thursday’s 9:00 AM for the month of July. Free and open to all.

Heidi Sorensen

