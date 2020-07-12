Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Wards 1, 2 and 3 — Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner St.

Wards 4 and 5 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St. 

Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road 

Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 220 Main St. 

Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 8 Community Drive 

Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

All wards: Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St. 

Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Lisbon High School 

Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road 

Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office/Fire Station 

Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office 

Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 108 Lewiston St. 

Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road 

Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Monmouth Academy gymnasium

New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road 

Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Hall, upstairs 

Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 190 Middle St. 

Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117 

Wales: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Town Office, 175 Centre Road 

 

 

