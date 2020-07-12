Auburn: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wards 1, 2 and 3 — Norway Savings Bank Arena, 985 Turner St.
Wards 4 and 5 — Auburn Hall, 60 Court St.
Durham: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Durham Community School, 654 Hallowell Road
Greene: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 220 Main St.
Leeds: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 8 Community Drive
Lewiston: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
All wards: Longley School (formerly called Multi-Purpose Center), 145 Birch St.
Lisbon: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lisbon High School
Litchfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2253 Hallowell Road
Livermore: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office/Fire Station
Livermore Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office
Mechanic Falls: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 108 Lewiston St.
Minot: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 329 Woodman Hill Road
Monmouth: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monmouth Academy gymnasium
New Gloucester: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fire Station, 611 Lewiston Road
Poland: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Hall, upstairs
Sabattus: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 190 Middle St.
Turner: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 11 Turner Center Road, Route 117
Wales: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Town Office, 175 Centre Road
