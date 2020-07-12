LEWISTON – Monique Roy announced her resignation Sunday evening from the Lewiston School Committee.

Roy served as chairwoman of the committee after Mark Cayer was elected as mayor of Lewiston.

She said she decided to resign so she can focus on her family.

“I have been helping with the care of my father, who has advanced stage dementia and primary progressive aphasia,” Roy said Sunday in an email.

“After consultation with his geriatric nurse and doctor, in conjunction with my family, it is clear that the amount of time I will need to spend in support of his care is going to be extensive for the foreseeable future.”

Roy previously served as vice chairwoman on the board while now-Lewiston Mayor Mark Cayer was chairman.

In other matters, the Lewiston School Committee voted Friday to pursue hiring an interim superintendent to replace Todd Finn, who submitted his resignation Wednesday, despite the school committee taking no action on it.

Megan Parks, vice chairwoman of the school committee, said Sunday that Finn, through his lawyer, said he intends to resign at a future date.

