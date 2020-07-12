Historical society cancels year’s schedule

MINOT — The Minot Historical Society has canceled all scheduled meetings for the remainder of 2020. The decision was considered, and the welfare of members and guests weighed heavily in the final decision. The society has canceled the annual Sundays in August services at the Center Minot Church, 512 Center Minot Hill Road. The calendars for 2021, featuring pictures of Minot contributed by local photographers, will be available for $8 each. Orders for calendars can be placed at [email protected]

