Mark LaFlamme’s “Street Talk” column, “Let’s talk the art of extrication” (July 8) did it again. Bravo for the professional art describing so vividly the arduous work by six or seven firemen trying to rescue a human being from death.

The column held a special interest as our oldest son is a retired Lewiston firefighter.

We send along thanks to Mr. LaFlamme.

Ray and Joan Morin, Lewiston

