Mark LaFlamme’s “Street Talk” column, “Let’s talk the art of extrication” (July 8) did it again. Bravo for the professional art describing so vividly the arduous work by six or seven firemen trying to rescue a human being from death.
The column held a special interest as our oldest son is a retired Lewiston firefighter.
We send along thanks to Mr. LaFlamme.
Ray and Joan Morin, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Sunday, July 12, 2020
-
Arts & Entertainment
New exhibition, old sites tell Maine’s Black history
-
Maine
Stolen documents show Maine police unit shifted focus from terrorism to routine crimes
-
Maine
Teenagers lead the way in Black Lives Matter movement
-
Varsity Maine
Male Athlete of the Year: Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle