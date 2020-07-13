Editors note: The Lobster Bowl would have been played Saturday, had the annual Maine high school football all-star game not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this week, the Sun Journal will recognize the football players and cheerleaders from the area who were selected to participate in the game.

JEVIN SMITH, WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“It means a lot to be selected to play in this game. Other than winning a championship, this is all I wanted because my dad (Albert Smith Jr.) played in the Lobster Bowl. We have his jersey hung up in my room and I always wanted to get mine to match his.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was excited to play with Cam Jordan and Cole Morin (from Leavitt) because I used to go to school and play with them. Also, I was looking forward to showing the upper classes that we can still ball in Class D.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“My junior year, we were facing Poland and (I was dominating at defensive line). In the fourth, I got the game-winning touchdown (on offense) and Poland had a chance to drive down, and win and I got like two or three sacks and a tackle for loss and ended their drive.”

KEEGAN CHOTE, WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“Being selected to play in the Shrine Lobster Bowl is an honor and it’s for a great cause.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I don’t know a whole lot of people from other teams, but the player I was most looking forward to playing with was (fellow Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale player) Jevin Smith), who I’ve been lucky enough to play with for a long time and who I was looking forward to playing one last game with.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“Standing in the end zone in our tight circle of brothers with head coach Dave St. Hilaire in the middle chanting ‘boolah boolah’ (a team tradition) after beating Poland junior year. Close second is ‘Uncle’ Ryan (Baird) flexing on a kid after making a catch vs. MCI (this past season).”

VALERIANNE HINCKLEY, MT. BLUE

What does it mean to be selected to be a cheerleader for the Lobster Bowl?

“It means so much to me that I was selected to be a cheerleader for the Lobster Bowl, especially knowing that it benefits hospitals for children as my grandfather was a child amputee from polio. Since the big game was canceled, I also took the opportunity to collect can tabs on my own to raise more money for the Shriners Hospitals for Children throughout the summer. I wish we could do a double-header for Lobster Bowl 2021.”

What part of the Lobster Bowl week were you looking forward to most?

“I was looking forward to connecting with some of my cheer friends from other schools for one last game as well as meeting new people and making new friendships. I love being able to share my passion of cheerleading with other people.”

What your favorite moment was from the football season?

“My favorite moment would have to be beating the undefeated Cony in overtime 21-20 for a playoff game. It truly was amazing to watch the determination of the team until the final second — as well as us cheerleaders running on the sidelines to get a better view and cheer on the football team.”

SYLVIA WILLIAMSON, MT. BLUE

What does it mean to be selected to be a cheerleader for the Lobster Bowl?

“It meant to me that I worked hard at something that made me very happy. Also to show everyone how much it meant to me.”

What part of the Lobster Bowl week were you looking forward to most?

“I was looking forward to cheering with other cheerleaders around Maine, and seeing what they had to show and what we could learn from each other as a group.”

What your favorite moment was from the football season?

“Creating a family and seeing how much the girls grow through out the season. Also seeing how well our football team did last season. I will really miss it this upcoming fall.”

MISHA BOULET, EDWARD LITTLE

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“It means a lot to me because it means that I will play with best players in this state. Also it means that I was good enough to be one of the best in Maine.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was looking forward to playing with Dylon Jackson from Lewiston because I’m a good friend with him and most of his family.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“I have so many good memories of being part of the EL football program. One of the best is that we all were like a family. I was enjoying every moment of being on the EL practice and game fields. The most memorable game was during junior year when we did a comeback on South Portland.”

DANNY STASH, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“To me it meant a very good deal to be able to raise money for charity and to represent my community in a well-known Maine tradition, which allowed me to play the game that I’ve played all of my life. I wish it could’ve gone through, but I’m glad I was still able to raise money for a charitable cause.

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“Brandon Sargent. I’ve played against him before, considering Lake Region is a big rival with GNG, and we always have a good game between the two schools.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“Beating Ellsworth/Sumner in week two (which was the Patriots’ first win since 2015).”

