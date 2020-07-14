Editors note: The Lobster Bowl would have been played Saturday, had the annual Maine high school football all-star game not been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this week, the Sun Journal will recognize the football players and cheerleaders from the area who were selected to participate in the game.

SETH LEEMAN, LISBON

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“It truly meant a lot to me. It was a confidence-booster for me because of how hard I had worked throughout high school. And being selected for something this important felt great.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“First, I was excited to be back on the field with a couple of my Lisbon boys. But other than that, Matt Laughlin (from Cape Elizabeth). I’ve seen his highlights and have been at some camps with him and he’s a beast. He’s quick, strong and won’t drop a ball. I was just glad that I didn’t have to cover him.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“My favorite on-field moment was at states and seeing the clock hit zeros and just knowing that we won. Just to know that all the hard work that we put in as a team paid off felt amazing.”

COLIN HOULE, LISBON

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“Getting selected for the Lobster Bowl was a really big achievement for me personally. It was a good way of proving my dedication to the sport was worth it.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“Honestly, any of those dogs on Winthrop. The playoff game we had against them was one of the best games I’ve been a part of. So I know they know how to ball.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“Just being on the field in front of my friends and family every week is the best moments you’ll ever have, alongside those final seconds at states where we knew our crazy season ended with us on top.”

HUNTER MASON, LISBON

What does it mean to be selected to play in the Lobster Bowl?

“It was a true honor for me to be selected because I only started football my freshman year. Seeing myself grow (to be) better, and seeing me be selected with my teammates that have been playing since youth, it was a true honor.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was looking forward to playing my last game with my teammates Seth Leeman and Colin Houle. I was looking forward to playing with Camden Jordan (from Leavitt). That guy was a complete nightmare on the field.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“By far my favorite on-field moment was hoisting up the gold ball with my teammates that I grew with throughout my high school career. All of our hard work finally paid off. Every day I would think about what Jared Glover said to us freshmen after they lost states in 2016, he walked on the bus home and said to us, “It’s up to you guppies.” When the dream finally came true, it felt too unreal to even believe.”

KATELYN INGERSON, LEWISTON

What does it mean to be selected for the Lobster Bowl?

“When I got selected to participate in the Lobster Bowl, I was honored. Each year, they choose a couple seniors from each school to be included, and when I got the email it made me feel so special. I felt that way because I got the opportunity to help families in need at the Shriners Hospital.”

Which cheerleaders from other schools were you looking forward to cheering alongside at the Lobster Bowl?

“I was looking forward to seeing cheerleaders from Edward Little High School. Edward Little is our rival school and we have had combined practices, and I have made several friends over my four years of cheering.”

What was your favorite fall cheering moment?

“My favorite memory from a football game is when we as a school dedicated the game to Al Winslow (father of Edward Little football player Gunnar Winslow). He was diagnosed with brain cancer and recently passed away. The cheering team made a gift basket and raised money to help their family.”

GRACE PORTER, LEWISTON

What does it mean to be selected for the Lobster Bowl?

“It meant a lot to be selected for the Lobster Bowl. When I was a freshman, my sister Alison was selected and I couldn’t wait to fall into her footsteps. Then my stepsister (Brookelynn Coutts from Gardiner) was chosen as well last year. It’s such an honor in my family and in general to be chosen for such a great cause.”

Which cheerleaders from other schools were you looking forward to cheering alongside at the Lobster Bowl?

“I was looking forward to being on the same team with every cheerleader from different schools. I really wanted to expand my friendships within the cheerleading community.”

What was your favorite fall cheering moment?

“My favorite memory is my last season when it came to Battle of the Bridge. We got to do a halftime routine with the EL girls, which we hadn’t done since my freshman year. It was a nice way to end my last season as a Lewiston HS cheerleader.”

BRADY DOWNING, POLAND

What does it mean to be selected to playing in the Lobster Bowl?

“I mean, it means a ton, my grandfather has been a big part of the Shrine. He was actually one of the first to get the Lobster Bowl together in 1990. So it was a real honor selected to play. Obviously, with everything going on lately, it’s been heartbreaking to hear we got canceled. I was so looking forward to meeting the guys and hanging out with them for the week, definitely doing all the fundraising for such a great cause. Fundraising is big part of it, which is great and everything, I got that in, but it meant a ton … being recognized for what I did in high school as well as following my grandpa’s footsteps with him being a big part of the Shrine.”

Which opponent were you looking forward to being on the same team as?

“I was looking forward to playing with all of them really. There’s no one guy that I played against or really come in contact with or vice-versa. There are some guys I have known for a longtime that I did some camps with, which always have been a good time, that I was really looking forward to playing with. Same thing with the coaching staff, coach (Chris) Kates from Lisbon, I know he’s a great coach, he brought (Lisbon) to a state title game this year, I was really looking forward to play for him.”

What was your favorite on-field football moment?

“Honestly, I don’t know if there was a favorite moment or singular moment. Quite honestly, it went by way too fast, I loved every moment of it. We at Poland weren’t the most successful team, but I wouldn’t have changed a thing. If I could take it all back and do it again, I would in a heart beat. Like I said, I don’t have single moment that I can think of. It just all went by in a breeze. I miss it like you wouldn’t believe, it’s going to be tough going on with out it.”

