SOUTH PARIS — “Just Outside the Window: A Drive-Thru Performance” on Saturday, July 25, will be the inaugural show of the 2020 season at the Celebration Barn Theater. Starring circus artists who have worked with premier companies worldwide, including The Metropolitan Opera, Big Apple Circus and Pilobolus Dance Theater, the performance will take place outside the theater on the Celebration Barn property. Audience members will take part in the 30-minute experience from their vehicles.

“Celebration Barn has been a place for people to join together in unique theater experiences for nearly half a century. While it’s not possible to gather for shows in the traditional way right now, we’re so excited to share this beautiful and adventurous performance that’s designed specifically for this unique moment,” said Celebration Barn Theater Executive Artistic Director Amanda Huotari.

The cast of “Just Outside the Window: A Drive-Thru Performance” brings a wealth of experience and expertise. Jan Damm, an internationally-touring circus artist, has performed on Broadway with Cirque Mechanics and appeared on the David Letterman show.

Ariele Ebacher, a tightwire dancer, has worked with the Big Apple Circus, Midnight Circus and Circus Bella, among others.

Molly Gawler, a dancer and musician, has performed world-over with the renowned Pilobolus Dance Theater. She plays fiddle, banjo and sings in the Gawler Family Band and the Gawler Sisters.

Collin Miclon, an actor and variety performer, toured with the award-winning Circus Smirkus and most recently appeared in The Burlesque Show at Borgata Casino in Atlantic City.

Shane Miclon, a juggler, has performed across North America and recently appeared in The Met Opera’s production of “Akhnaten.”

Limited tickets, $20 a vehicle, are available. Showtimes are 5:30, 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 (rain date at the same times on Sunday, July 26). Shows will start promptly and last approximately 30 minutes. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Celebration Barn Theater is an international center for theater training and creation. With its weekly show series and residential workshops paused due to COVID-19, the organization has shifted this season to offer online trainings and new on-site programs, designed using guidelines from the Maine CDC. In August, Celebration Barn will host circus classes for children ages 6 to 12.

Celebration Barn Theater is just off Route 117 at 190 Stock Farm Road. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.CelebrationBarn.com or call 207-743-8452.

