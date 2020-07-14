THOMASTON — Henry Knox is returning to Montpelier on Thursday, Aug. 13. This will not be a ghostly encounter, but he will be virtual and quite convincing.

As part of the Knox Museum’s 16th annual lecture series, Henry Knox (aka Arch O’Reilly) will take lecture participants on a virtual tour of the museum before the program and will share anecdotal comments about the Knox family from his extensive study of Henry and Lucy. In keeping with the new constraints on large public gatherings, the lecture itself will also be virtual, live-streamed from Yale University into your living room — an armchair evening, with pajamas optional.

Joanne Freeman, noted Yale professor of history and American studies and author of several books on the American Revolution and post-revolution history, will talk about her latest book, “The Field of Blood, Violence in Congress and the Road to Civil War.” Freeman’s book and this lecture are particularly suited for Maine audiences since she writes and will talk about Jonathan Cilley, congressman from Maine, who was killed in a duel with William Graves of Kentucky in 1839 — a timely glimpse into history to share with the whole family.

The Armchair Evening serves as the Knox Museum’s yearly fundraiser to sustain the building, its contents and the museum’s many programs planned for 2020, now postponed until 2021. In past years visitors have enjoyed tours, lectures and free events on Montpelier’s grounds, all supported by grants and Knox supporters, both local and away.

“Boots on the Ground,” a salute to the military on Memorial Day weekend, Henry Knox’s birthday in late July, the new Harvest Festival in October and the “Holiday Open House” the first weekend in December all draw large crowds. The museum also offers historical enrichment programs and tours for local school children throughout the year, including the interactive Knox Boxes. This yearly fundraiser supports these projects and more.

Tickets to the evening (approximately an hour and 15 minutes) are $20 and can be purchased online from the museum’s website: knoxmuseum.org. Links for the live streaming will be sent to ticket purchasers before the event.

