100 Years Ago: 1920

Laying of 20,000 gallons of oil on the dirty streets of Lewiston has started. The oil, ordered since April, arrived in time to start the distribution Tuesday. Work was continued thru the night and will be rushed until it is completed. The night is the best time for such work, traffic being at a minimum, and the crew was kept busy until 6 o’clock Wednesday morning. The oil came in two tanks and has to be warmed before spreading. Streets which had been covered by morning were Wood, Sabatis, Howard, Walnut and Shawmut. “We were late in getting the oil,” said Mayor Lemaire to the Lewiston Journal, Wednesday, “but the street department lost no time in getting it out.”

50 Years Ago: 1970

Lightning struck the home of an Auburn family during one of the storms of Sunday, when they discovered that all the fuses were blown in the house after being away for the day. Robert A. Burns of the Hotel Road said. They still didn’t notice anything else amiss until this morning. Burns said today he found a window casing in the barn had been completely smashed by a bolt of lightning and the bolt apparently also hit the barn floor smashing several boards. Fortunately, no fire resulted.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Daniel M. Massalli of Auburn was installed state master councilor for the Order of DeMolay for Boys in Maine in ceremonies held recently at St. Joseph’s College in Standish The Order of DeMolay, sponsored by the Masonic fraternity, is a fraternity for boys ages 18 to 21. The order takes its name from Jacques DeMolay., the last grandmaster of the Knights Templar, who fought during the crusades. The order upholds the precepts of courtesy, comradeship, fidelity, cleanness, patriotism and the love of filial reverence for sacred things. Masselli is the son of Charles and Brenda Masselli and is a 1995 graduate of Edward Little High School. He is a member and past master councilor of the Knights of the Sun Chapter, Order of DeMolay in Auburn. Masselli has been a member of the order for five years and has been awarded the order’s Blue Honor Key for membership.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

