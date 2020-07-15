AUGUSTA — Each year judging of the waterfowl stamp art contest is held at the Maine Sportsman Show, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was not held this year. The judging will take place virtually at 4 p.m. Friday, July 17.

Artists submitted an original painting of a designated species of waterfowl to be considered. The winning artist’s piece will be used to create the 2020 State Waterfowl Hunting Stamp. This year’s designated contest species is the red-breasted merganser.

In 1984 the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife instituted a state duck stamp program modeled loosely after the federal duck stamp program. In 2002, MDIFW discontinued the duck stamp requirement of hunters, but instead required the purchase of a waterfowl hunting permit on the hunting license.

Duck stamps are still available for purchase by collectors, and revenues from the sales of both the stamp and the waterfowl hunting authority are dedicated to waterfowl conservation programs in Maine.

Learn more about the contest and see previous year’s artwork by visiting mefishwildlife.com.

