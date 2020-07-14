Table is offering free drive-by meal

NORWAY — The Table will hold a free drive-by white chili meal on Saturday, July 18, in front of the Norway Grange, Whitman Street, from 11 a.m. and serving until the meals are gone. Guests can enter Whitman Street from Main Street and pull over in front of the Norway Grange and a Table member will bring meal(s) to the passenger side window or back seat.

The Little Yellow Schoolhouse is being renovated to welcome small groups such as recovery groups, self-help groups and a mid-week simple service. There is now a Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesdays.

The 3-C Clothing giveaway in the spring and fall have been canceled. Members hope to find a building where they can have a free store for the community.

The Table is a group of the Bolsters Mills United Methodist Church, Norway Grange and the community offering chemical-free family friendly activities and support. For more information, email A-J at [email protected] and put The Table in the subject line.

Church to hold another drive-through supper

WATERFORD — Because the first drive-through supper was a success, another one will be held Tuesday, July 21, at the North Waterford Congregational Church. The menu will include oven-baked barbecue chicken, vegetables, coleslaw, dinner roll and strawberry shortcake. Drive up Green Road, behind the church and down Five Kezars Road to receive a packaged meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All meals are $10 and all are welcome.

