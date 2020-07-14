LIVERMORE — Selectperson Scott Richmond received 484 votes to retain his seat for another three years Tuesday.

Tracey Martin, seeking the two-year seat that had been held by Wayne Timberlake, received 462 votes.

Town Clerk Renda Guild received 495 votes to retain her position for another two years, while Treasurer Amy Byron garnered 452 votes for that two-year term.

There were two openings, each for three years, on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors. There were no candidates seeking election.

Directors Andrew Sylvester and Sara Hughes received seven votes and three votes, respectively.

Several individuals received one vote each, Deputy Town Clerk Jean Tardif said.

A total of 553 ballots were cast in the municipal elections, 237 were absentees.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: