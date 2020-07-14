LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters on Tuesday passed all articles pertaining to a $2.65 million municipal budget for 2020-21.

Residents re-elected Selectman Rodney Heikkinen to a three-year term with 355 votes. Former Selectmen Ernest Souther was elected to a two-year term with 24 write-in votes. Former Selectman Ron Chadwick received nine write-in votes.

There was a three-way tie for write-in candidates for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 Board. No one took out nomination papers. Town Clerk Amanda Allen said she will check with the candidates to see who wants the position.

The approved budget reflects an increase of $89,989, or 3.5%, over last year’s budget.

The budget does not include the town’s share of the RSU 73 budget or the Androscoggin County budget.

