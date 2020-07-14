LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters on Tuesday passed all articles pertaining to a $2.65 million municipal budget for 2020-21.
Residents re-elected Selectman Rodney Heikkinen to a three-year term with 355 votes. Former Selectmen Ernest Souther was elected to a two-year term with 24 write-in votes. Former Selectman Ron Chadwick received nine write-in votes.
There was a three-way tie for write-in candidates for a three-year term on the Regional School Unit 73 Board. No one took out nomination papers. Town Clerk Amanda Allen said she will check with the candidates to see who wants the position.
The approved budget reflects an increase of $89,989, or 3.5%, over last year’s budget.
The budget does not include the town’s share of the RSU 73 budget or the Androscoggin County budget.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
Mainers approve $120 million in bonds for broadband and transportation
-
Maine
Dale Crafts holds big lead in Republican congressional primary
-
News
Jay voters pass $5.3 million municipal budget
-
News
Livermore Falls approves $2.65 million budget
-
Oxford Hills
Sprague, McElravy win re-election to Paris board