100 Years Ago: 1920

There is every indication that this is to be the best year ever for the Bates College Summer school for teachers. Last night there was a total registration of more than 77 and the regular classes will start today. Many had registered in advance and the enrollments are still being added. Beginning at 7:40 this morning, the classes will convene according to schedule.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Five young Montello Junior High School! students will be leaving August 2 for Farmington State College where they will attend a two-week session of Maine Music Camp. Recipients of scholarships through the school’s Band Booster Booster Club, those attending are Wilma Small, daughter of a Dr. and Mrs. Irving Small of College St; Joyce Landry, daughter of Mrs. Russell Landry, Fair St; Rita Anctil, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alcide Anctil, Belleview Ave.; David Coady, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Coady, East Ave. and David Cote, son of Dr. and Mrs. Roland Cote, Belleview Avenue.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Slow down and spend a day in the 1870s at the Norlands Living History Center’s new summer program, “A Day in the 19th Century.” Experience the steady, unhurried pace of women’s and men’s work in the farmhouse, barn, gardens and fields. Eat the hearty country noon meal your great grandmother served, and hear the news of the nation in the 19th century visiting with members of the Washburn family in their mansion. Participants will arrive at Norlands by 10 a.m. and stay till 4 p.m.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

