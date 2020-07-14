I am writing in response to a letter from Thomas Shields (Sun Journal, July 11) entitled, “‘Taking a knee’ is disrespectful.”

Shields wrote, “Americans are obligated to stand, remove their hats and place their right hand over their hearts when the National Anthem (the Star Spangled Banner) is played.” “‘Taking a knee’ is a sign of disrespect.”

He blames this “disrespect” on professional athletes that “God gave them the right musculo-skeletal and neurological makeup to …” — these are buzz words that refer to Black athletes.

I would ask Shields to come out of the 1940s and look at what people currently face in terms of obligation and respect. People should not confuse obligation with tradition. People “taking a knee” are asking each of us to see the problems that keep America divided and a threat to this democracy. That is an obligation.

I find it interesting that Shields wants to safeguard the nation’s traditions but ignores the attack by the president on the federal government. There are three branches of government and the president ignores the Congress and undermines the judicial system. That is called a monarchy.

I guess Shields would call that statement a “hoax,” fostered by the liberal media.

Norman Smith, Poland

« Previous

Next »