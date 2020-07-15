I write in response to the Sun Journal article about Garcelon Bog in Lewiston (July 12).
Even though my wife and I have lived on Fairlawn Avenue in Lewiston for the past 52 years, we never knew of the availability of trails or took the chance to explore Garcelon Bog.
I thank the writer and the Sun Journal for the story and, especially, the historical facts.
Good writing.
Larry Lachance, Lewiston
