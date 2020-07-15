AUBURN – Dolores Montminy of Auburn peacefully passed away at CMMC with her brother, sister-in-law, grandson and his companion Victoria by her side July 11, 2020.She was born in Madawaska, Maine the daughter of the late Aurelle and Gertrude Cote. Dolores married Lionel Montminy on July 1, 48 years ago and together they worked and raised their family in the Lewiston/Auburn community which consisted of Donald of Auburn, daughter Coreen of North Carolina, and enjoyed grandchildren Dustin and Taylor and great granddaughter Harlie.For a number of years Dolores worked at Clover Manor and touched many lives. She will be remembered for helping anyone in need. She would often open up her home to abandoned animals and assured they would be well taken care of.She also had a passion for playing Bingo, assembling jigsaw puzzles and doing word search puzzles.In addition to her husband, children and grandchildren she is survived by her brother Gil Cote and wife Cecile of Auburn, three sisters-in-law, Mariette Silva and brother-in-law Charles of Auburn, Rosemarie Hood of Freeport, Helen Ouellette and brother-in-law Gerald Montminy of Litchfield.She was predeceased by her brother Donald Cote (1968).We would like to thank everyone at CMMC for the care and comfort they provided for Dolores in her last days.Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn. Visitation will be held July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Fortin Group Auburn. At the family’s request services will be private.Those wishing in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the S.P.C.A. in Lewiston, Maine.

