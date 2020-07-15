DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m trying to restore a 1950 Philco radio/phonograph. I got the radio going great, but need help with the phonograph and would appreciate any help, advice or references to complete this retirement project.

Sun Spots has been so helpful to so many for so many years that I hope you and other readers can do the same for me. Please call 713-9966. — Terry, Turner

ANSWER: I’m hoping that someone in Sun Spots Land can help Terry out. I am a fan of searching for how to repair things on YouTube and often can follow along with the video and fix things myself once I get the parts.

Terry, another option would be to contact a business in your area that sells vinyl records. Chances are they have a business card or two in their files for repair people they can refer you to.

Other ideas: contact and/or join the Vintage Radio & Phonograph Society Inc. (vrps.org) based in Texas. These organizations are usually very helpful and welcome new members. The yearly dues are $10 to $20 depending on what month of the year you join. There is also an antique radio club list at antiqueradio.com with several chapters throughout the United States and the rest of the world. The nearest chapters are in New York. I’m wondering if members of this club would have information and guidance to offer.

New England Hi-Fi at 585 Broadway in South Portland may also be able to advise you. Call them at 747-5371.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are looking for sugar-free ice cream. A member of our family is now diabetic and loves ice cream, but all we can find is ice cream with lots of sugar. Thank you for your help. — No name, no town

ANSWER: When asking a question like this one, it’s important to know what area you live in so it’s easier to refer you. I do know that many summer ice cream and gelato shops have sugar-free choices. Fielder’s Choice has some options as do other privately owned stands.

Larger chain grocery stores and health food stores sell sugar-free ice cream made with coconut milk. One brand I have tried and liked is “So Delicious.” It’s also dairy-free.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: This is advice about bees and pollinators (July 13 Sun Spots): Over the past several years my husband and I have mowed less and less of our yard. We still have some lawn, but we also have a lovely border of semi-meadow with clover, vetch and now Queen Anne’s Lace. The bees and other pollinators love it! We also have quite a lot of oregano in our perennial garden (once it gets going it’s hard to stop), which at the moment is filled with various kinds of bees and other pollinators. — Jane, no town

ANSWER: I have done this myself and have also had so many more butterflies around. I’m not sure why it ever became such a thing for Americans to have green carpets of shorn grass around their homes. I do think it’s important to keep our outdoor areas tidy to help with tick and mosquito control but there’s got to be a happy medium!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

filed under: