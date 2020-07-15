DIXFIELD — Voters approved the Regional School Unit 56 proposed $12.97 million budget for 2020-21 by a vote of 689-583 on Tuesday.

The budget is $260,000 more than the fiscal year budget that ended June 30, and represents a 2.02% increase.

Voting results for the district’s four sending towns were: Canton, 148-74; Carthage, 38-80; Dixfield, 272-196; and Peru, 231-233.

The 2021 budget will reestablish a music program at Dirigo High School, help fund an Interact Club at T.W. Kelly Dirigo Middle School and allow for a six-hour-a-day van driver position to take students to Margaret Murphy centers in Auburn in the mornings and afternoons.

Under the $12.97 million budget, tax assessments to three of the four district towns will drop, Superintendent Pam Doyen said at the district’s budget hearing earlier this month. The towns of Canton, Dixfield and Peru would see lower assessments, while Carthage’s contribution would go up by almost 23% because of its windmill wind power projects, the superintendent said.

Other factors in keeping the RSU 2021 budget from a greater increase included increased state funding to schools, and $47,331 received from the Maine Department of Education because the district is part of a regional service center and has joined with other school districts to share services such as programming, business, transportation, and administration.

On Wednesday, Doyen told the Sun Journal by email that, “It is nice to have an approved budget on the first attempt this year. This will allow us to focus on the educational, social and emotional needs of our students without the distraction of additional budget rounds.

“I commend the administrative team for bringing forth a fiscally responsible budget that the board and the communities could support.”

It took five attempts to pass the district’s 2019-20 budget; the $12.71 million budget was passed in January, four months after the start of the school year.

